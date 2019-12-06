Campobello, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that they had been called to the scene of remains found in the Campobello area.
We're told they are investigating somewhere off Highway 11. Details of the exact location were not made known.
According to the coroner, the investigation into the remains is only in the preliminary stages at this time.
The coroner's office said they have not yet determined if the remains found are human.
We'll update as more information comes in.
