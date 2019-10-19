GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a collision that unfolded Saturday evening near the Furman Univerity Golf Club.
South Carolina Highway Patrol's live collision tracker website indicates the collision on White Horse Road unfolded around 5:30 p.m., near the intersection with Duncan Chapel Road.
The coroner's office confirmed their response to the scene just before 7:50 p.m.
Details are still developing. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.