Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they are investigating a suspicious death that happened a week ago in Mauldin.
According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Alex Liddy of Moore Street in Mauldin, was pronounced dead in her apartment at Hyde Park Apartments on February 11.
Coroner Parks Evans said this case is being investigated as a suspicious death.
The Mauldin Police and Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating.
More news: Police in Ohio trying to solve 38-year-old cold case whose victim may have Upstate ties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.