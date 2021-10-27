EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a home in Easley Wednesday morning, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. JT Foster said deputies were called at 6:30 a.m. for a female's body found in a home on Elizabeth City Drive.
Coroner Greg Shore said the woman is 24 years old and was found with injuries.
This investigation is currently active and suspicious, Shore said.
