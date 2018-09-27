ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after a shooting incident Thursday morning.
Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said the body was found inside a fenced area behind a building on East Shockley Ferry Road near South McDuffie.
The body was found just after 6:30 a.m.
Detective Nikki Carson with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting death was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the community.
Boseman identified the victim as Lawrence Blackwell Jr. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
Boseman said investigators believe Blackwell was shot during a breaking and entering gone bad. Two people may have been trying to break in with an axe when a person who was watching the business opened fire. The second person ran from the scene.
