Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on the scene of a fatal collision along Blue Ridge Boulevard in Oconee County.
Troopers say the accident happened just after 6 a.m. between S.C. 11 and S.C. 28. Highway patrol has not yet released details of the crash.
The Oconee County Coroner's Office confirmed to FOX Carolina that one person has died in the accident.
We're working to gather more information and we'll update as it becomes available.
