GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says it has identified the victim of a fatal car accident that occurred early Monday afternoon.
The victim was identified as 76-year-old Isabel J. Folwell of Greenville, according to a release from the coroner's office. The coroner says that Folwell's cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.
Folwell passed away at the hospital on Monday afternoon, according to the release.
Troopers said the crash happened at 11:51 a.m. when Folwell was traveling south on Wade Hampton Blvd. and attempted to turn left into the parking lot of a Walmart Neighborhood Market when her vehicle was struck by a vehicle from the Greenville City Police.
Communications manager Leslie Fletcher said the officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Fletcher also said a K9 was with the officer and has been taken to the vet as a precaution.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Officer are investigating.
More news: Electric scooter trend could be coming to Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.