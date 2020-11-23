GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner's office said one person has died following an officer involved collision on Monday.
Troopers said the crash happened at 11:51 a.m. when the driver of a 2013 Chrysler was was traveling South and attempted to turn left when struck by an officer in a SUV.
Troopers said the driver of the Chrysler was transported to the hospital was transported to the hospital where they later passed away.
Communications manager Leslie Fletcher said the officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Fletcher also said a K9 was with the officer and has been taken to the vet as a precaution.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the victim.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Officer are investigating.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
