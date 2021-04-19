GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died in a four car collision in Greenville County.
According to SCHP, at approximately 11:45 p.m., a driver in a Sedan was going south on Augusta Road when they attempted to switch lanes and hit a Mazda. The driver in the Sedan to lose control of the vehicle and cross the center line into oncoming traffic. The driver in the Sedan was then hit by two more cars.
Troopers say the driver in the Sedan was killed. There were no other injuries.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver of the Sedan.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Asheville PD: Second victim dies after 4 shootings occurred in less than 24 hours last week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.