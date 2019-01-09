SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Simpsonville police said the coroner was called to a crash on Davenport Road Wednesday afternoon.
The rollover crash occurred near the Foxfire Drive intersection.
Police said only one vehicle was involved and only one person was in the vehicle.
The coroner confirmed the driver of that vehicle was deceased and he was working to notify next of kin.
No other details were immediately available.
