SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a shooting early Sunday morning in Simpsonville has turned fatal.
Simpsonville police said they responded to reports of a gunshot in the Tipsy Taco parking lot on Fairview Road near Harrison Bridge Road.
The coroner said a victim was taken to the hospital where they later passed on Monday. The victim has not been identified at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 864-967-9536.
Tipsy Taco said in a Facebook post they will be closing their Fairview Road location to show respect for the families involved.
