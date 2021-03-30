SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Spartanburg County.
On Tuesday morning, the coroner identified the victim as 17-year-old Jordan Phillips of Chesnee Highway.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 8:35 p.m. at Peachtree Road near Anderson Road.
Troopers say Phillips was standing in between a parked pickup truck and an ATV that was in tow behind the truck attaching a tow strap. A car heading north on Peachtree Road hit the back of the ATV which hit Phillips and then the parked truck.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says Phillips was pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. A forensic exam is scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine the cause of death.
