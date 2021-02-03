LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Co. Coroner's Office says they are investigating a crash Wednesday evening.
Vickie Cheek confirmed to FOX Carolina around 8:45 p.m. that a deputy coroner had been summoned to the crash scene along SC-39 near Watts Bridge Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol's collision tracking tool confirms the collision was reported just before 7:50 p.m. and is still an active scene. We're also told the SCHP MAIT unit is on scene.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
