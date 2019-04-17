Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis with the Greenville County Coroner's Office said search teams on Wednesday recovered "quite a bit more" remains and evidence at a wooded area off Lakeside Road that are believed to be those of Shannon Pinson.
Pinson was identified on Friday April 12 by the coroner's office after they compared x-rays taken both before and after her death.
Some of her remains were initially discovered on March 29.
Investigators said a person's dog carried some of Pinson's remains back to a home on Lakeside Road.
Pinson was last seen on December 9, 2018 but deputies say no one reported her missing.
Ellis said dozens of searchers from agencies across the state performed an "arm search," combing the area at arms' length from one another.
Heavy machinery was also brought in to help investigators uncover more remains.
Ellis said a lower mandible was recovered, along with some ribs, hair, clothing and jewelry.
Ellis said there are still a "good bit" or remains that have not yet been accounted for.
Forensic exams must be confirmed to confirm the evidence collected Wednesday are Pinson's, but Ellis said they are operating on the assumption that the remains collected today are from the same woman.
Ellis said investigators are hopeful these new remains can help pinpoint how Pinson died.
"Everything we collect us out here increases our odds of being able to determine the cause and manner of death."
