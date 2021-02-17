SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's office says a search is underway for a body in a lake on Lake Forest Drive.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and DNR has also joined the search.
There are no further details at this moment.
FOX Carolina Crews are currently on the way to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
