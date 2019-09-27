ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed two unrelated deadly crashes on Friday.
The first happened on SC 252. Deputy Coroner Don McCown said a motorcycle was involved and that the crash happened Friday morning.
The second deadly crash happened around 12:19 p.m. on South Murray Avenue near West Roosevelt Drive.
Troopers are investigating both crashes.
No other details were immediately available.
