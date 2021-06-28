GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Greenville County Sheriff's office are responding near Easley Bridge Road, both agencies confirmed.
The sheriff's office says that nothing suspicious has been confirmed at this point.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Search underway for missing woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.