CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patty Canupp said a death investigation was underway Tuesday night after a person was shot outside a church.
Canupp said the shooting happened outside First Pentecostal Church on Academy Street around 7 p.m.
The deceased was a male.
Canupp said Clinton police are investigating.
SLED confirmed their Crime Scene Unit was also requested at the scene.
Clinton police said they did not have any information to release as of 9:40 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
