SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Simpsonville police say a man was arrested over the weekend for slamming his child's head into a wall and throwing the child against furniture.
Now, the Greenville County Coroner's Office says that child has died.
Coroner Kent Dill says that 14-month-old Kingston Clark died after receiving a "non-accidental head injury."
Officers arrested 20-year-old Ashton Clark on Saturday, December 21, after finding his child unresponsive at a home within city limits. Arrest warrants released by Simpsonville PD indicate Kingston suffered severe head injuries that required hospitalization and intensive critical care.
According to the warrant, Ashton Clark slammed the child against the wall twice and threw the child against two different pieces of furniture.
The coroner's office says Kingston was transported to the trauma center at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
The coroner's office says Kingston died at 10:51 a.m. on December 24. We're told the case is now being investigated as a homicide.
Clark was charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child. He was jailed and granted a $25,000 bond. However, he did not make bond.
On December 24, Clark was booked yet again into the detention center and denied bond by a judge. His charges were upgraded to now include homicide by child abuse.
Nathan McCall, Kingston's grandfather, told police his family is "suffering a great loss."
"I'm lost for words," McCall said. He says his grandson was perpetually happy.
The Simpsonville Police Department and entire City of Simpsonville offer their thoughts and prayers to little Kingston's family.
There's not a price this young man can pay that will ever replace the child that he killed.
