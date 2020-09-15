GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died at the hospital after she was struck by her own, unoccupied vehicle.
Coroner Parks Evans on Tuesday identified the deceased as 60-year-old Charlotte Diane Brown.
The accident happened on September 11 around 9 p.m. at Brown's home on Twin Falls Drive.
"Charlotte Diane Brown arrived home and she pulled her vehicle into her driveway," said Evans in a news release. "As she exited her vehicle, it rolled backward over Ms. Brown."
Brown died at the hospital shortly before 10 p.m. from blunt force trauma.
The manner of death was ruled accidental.
