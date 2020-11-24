Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating after they say a woman was killed following a farming accident in Simpsonville.
According to the coroner, the accident happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at a property along Jonesville Road.
We're told that 31-year-old Katherine Anne Melson of Simpsonville was operating a tractor with a bush hog attachment when the tractor struck a fixed object that ejected her from the tractor.
The coroner's office says Melson was then struck by the bush hog attachment.
Melson was airlifted to the Trauma Center at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:39 p.m.
The coroner's office says the cause of death is pending examination and further investigation.
This case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
