GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Coroner's office confirmed that it is investigating a death along Augusta Circle.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the the fatality as well, according to a release from the coroner.
Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office say they initially responded to the scene for a welfare check, but turned over the investigation to SLED once it was discovered that the deceased was an employee of Greenwood County
The identity of the victim and their cause of death has not been released as of this writing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg Co. deputies searching for man last seen in July
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.