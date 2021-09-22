SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after an inmate died at the detention center, according to the coroner.
The coroner says 62-year-old Michael Carl Burton was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg County Detention Center at 5:29 a.m. The coroner says they saw no signs of trauma.
The coroner also says a forensic autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow September 23.
This is all the information we have at the moment. We will update this article when we learn more.
