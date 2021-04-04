GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating a death at the Greenwood County Detention Center.
The coroner said upon arrival to the detention center, the inmate, identified as 45-year-old Tara Tharpe Godfrey, was discovered deceased in her bed by GCDC staff.
Coroner Cox said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning and an investigation is underway by the coroner's office and SLED.
