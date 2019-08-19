SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Coroner said his office and SLED are investigating the death of an inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said William Benjamin Lyde, 54, died just before 6 p.m. Sunday.
“We performed an autopsy today and he did have significant medical history,” Clevenger said in a news release. “The investigation will continue with SLED as they interview and gather other items.”
Clevenger said there is no information at this time indicating that the death is suspicious.
According to online jail records Lyde has been locked up since October 28, 2018 on charges of receiving stolen goods and fugitive from justice.
MORE NEWS - Spartanburg Co. coroner receives accreditation from International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.