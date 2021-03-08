SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner said SLED is investigating after a county jail inmate passed away on Saturday.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger on Monday identified the deceased as Anthony Leach, 32, of Aiken, SC. Clevenger said Leach was pronounced dead at the hospital.
“Our forensic exam did not yield any evidence of external injury,” the coroner said.
Online jail records show that Leach had been booked into the jail on Saturday afternoon on a drug trafficking charge. He had been arrested by the Landrum Police Department.
