Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Wednesday morning, the Greenville County Coroner reported the death of a Southside High School Student.
According to Coroner Parks Evans, 14-year-old Luis Angel Osorio, died after what appears to be an accident on Carly Drive in Piedmont around 11:15 p.m.
Wednesday morning Evans said,"Luis Angel Osorio was a 14 year old male who was a 9th grade student at Southside High School". Coroner Evans stated, "It appears that Mr. Osorio fell from the family's Chevrolet Suburban as the vehicle proceeded down Carly Drive."
The coroner's office says, when EMS arrived on scene around 12:38 a.m., they found Osorio unresponsive in the roadway.
Evans says Osorio was transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:58 a.m.
The coroner's office has an autopsy scheduled for later today.
The case is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
