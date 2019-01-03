COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner said a 64-year-old man died while trying to cut down a tree branch Wednesday.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said it happened at a home on Bud Arthur Bridge Road.
64-year-old Mickey Spencer was in his yard on a 14-foot ladder when the coroner said Spencer fell to the ground, suffering head and body trauma.
“We have ruled this case an accident,” Clevenger stated in an e-mail. “Please keep the family Mr. Spencer in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss.”
