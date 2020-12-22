SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said a man has died after a medical event caused him to crash his vehicle.
The wreck happened Monday on Gettus Road at Asheville Highway.
Clevenger said Henry Earl Harling Sr., 79, of Spartanburg died at the hospital following the crash.
Troopers are investigating the wreck.
