SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner on Thursday said a man had died ten days after a drowning incident at Clifton Beach.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Oliver Felipe Lucas-Lucas of Shortwood Street in Spartanburg was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water on August 9 around 4:30 p.m.
Lucas-Lucas was taken to the hospital where Clevenger said he passed away on Wednesday from complications of fresh water drowning.
