SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner said a 64-year-old man died after a crash on Friday morning.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Gary Edward Parris of Holly Run Court in Spartanburg was pronounced dead at the hospital after the crash.
The crash happened on Cannons Campground Road at around 7:15 a.m.
Clevenger said his investigation is pending a forensic examination and toxicology results.
Troopers have not yet released any other details on the crash.
