SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger announces that the Spartanburg City Police Department is investigating the death of a 17-year-old.
Clevenger identifies the victim as 17-year-old Elijah Norvel James Briggs from John B White Sr. Blvd in Spartanburg. He adds that Briggs was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 2:22 a.m.
Clevenger says that the Spartanburg City Police Department is actively investigating the events leading up to Brigg's injury.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to Clevenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.