GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced they are investigating after a two-year-old passed away on Wednesday night.
According to the Sheriff's Office, at about 10:55 p.m., they received a call about an unconscious child on 5 Belk Street.
The child was transported to PRISMA Hospital by EMS. However, he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after he arrived. The Coroner's Office later identified the child as Axel Matute-Estrada.
According to the Coroner's Office, they performed an autopsy on Thursday, but the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.