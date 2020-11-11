SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirms they have been called to the scene of a collision Wednesday night.
Rusty Clevenger confirmed the response to FOX Carolina just after 8 p.m. We were first tipped off to the scene at Vanderbilt Road and Gillingham Road around 7:45 p.m. When we checked in with county dispatch, they confirmed that a collision had been reported there, but referred us to Spartanburg PD for more details.
We have since reached out to the public information officer for SPD to get more details.
Stay tuned for updates.
