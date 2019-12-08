HOMELAND PARK, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County coroner is investigating the scene of a house fire that broke out early Sunday morning.
Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina around 2 a.m. that crews were working to douse the flames at a home on Hill Street.
We eventually learned from the coroner's office that they had also started an investigation into the scene, and that they sent a coroner around 2:40 a.m.
Our photographer on scene confirmed the scene was still active around 2:40 a.m. She also saw Anderson County deputies on scene along with firefighters from Starr FD.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.