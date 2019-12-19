Scene on Mansion Circle in Piedmont

Scene on Mansion Circle in Piedmont

 (FOX Carolina/ December 19, 2019)

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a scene in a Piedmont neighborhood Thursday evening, and we've learned a coroner is now responding.

A tipster first told FOX Carolina multiple deputies were seen near Mansion Circle along with ambulances around 8:20 p.m. When we reached out to Greenville County dispatch, we were told details were still developing but confirmed response to the area by GCSO.

We then confirmed that the Greenville County Coroner's Office was en route to investigate shortly after.

Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

