PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a scene in a Piedmont neighborhood Thursday evening, and we've learned a coroner is now responding.
A tipster first told FOX Carolina multiple deputies were seen near Mansion Circle along with ambulances around 8:20 p.m. When we reached out to Greenville County dispatch, we were told details were still developing but confirmed response to the area by GCSO.
We then confirmed that the Greenville County Coroner's Office was en route to investigate shortly after.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.