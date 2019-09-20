Scene of reported drowning on Goldmine Road

Scene of reported drowning on Goldmine Road

 (FOX Carolina/ September 20, 2019)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirms they are responding to a call for service Friday evening, and on-scene crews confirm a drowning was reported.

Details were limited at first, but the office says the scene is unfolding on Goldmine Road.

Later, crews on scene confirmed to FOX Carolina a drowning was reported. As of writing, crews were still searching the water and had not yet found anyone.

Stay tuned for updates.

