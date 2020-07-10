Shooting incident at Victoria Gardens apartments in Spartanburg

Shooting incident at Victoria Gardens apartments in Spartanburg

 (FOX Carolina/ July 10, 2020)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has been summoned to a shooting incident reported at an apartment complex Friday evening.

We were tipped off to the scene at the Victoria Gardens complex along Howard Street just before 9 p.m. The coroner's office was able to confirm they were called to the scene in reference to a gunshot.

Spartanburg PD later confirmed they were called to the complex around 7 p.m., saying an unconscious male was found on the ground apparently shot at least once. Officers made attempts to revive him, but he remained unresponsive. He was immediately transported via EMS for treatment at the hospital.

ANOTHER SHOOTING VICTIM ALREADY AT HOSPITAL

While on scene, SPD says they were told another male victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm. Officers say that victim was transported by friends in a private vehicle. SPD is now working on interviewing witnesses and trying to locate others in reference to this new incident, as well as figuring if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information on either or both shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or SPD directly.

Police: Gunman shoots 2 Texas officers, hits 3rd in holster

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.