SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has been summoned to a shooting incident reported at an apartment complex Friday evening.
We were tipped off to the scene at the Victoria Gardens complex along Howard Street just before 9 p.m. The coroner's office was able to confirm they were called to the scene in reference to a gunshot.
Spartanburg PD later confirmed they were called to the complex around 7 p.m., saying an unconscious male was found on the ground apparently shot at least once. Officers made attempts to revive him, but he remained unresponsive. He was immediately transported via EMS for treatment at the hospital.
ANOTHER SHOOTING VICTIM ALREADY AT HOSPITAL
While on scene, SPD says they were told another male victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm. Officers say that victim was transported by friends in a private vehicle. SPD is now working on interviewing witnesses and trying to locate others in reference to this new incident, as well as figuring if the two shootings are connected.
Anyone with information on either or both shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or SPD directly.
