CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says they have identified the suspect that apparently took his own life at a Gaffney residence following a standoff with deputies.
According to the Cherokee County Coroner's Office, 52-year-old Robert Crocker was pronounced dead on White Plains Road after stand-off with deputies who had come to the residence to serve a warrant for Crocker's arrest.
Crocker was wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges says the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Coroner Dennis Fowler says Crocker was in the driver's seat of a van that was parked outside a residence on White Plains Road. He says officers arrived at around 12:35 p.m. After a period of time trying to communicate with Crocker, deputies reported having heard a pop-like sound from inside the van at about 1:20 p.m., says Fowler. Fowler goes on to say Crocker was found unresponsive once officers made entry to the van at 2:30 p.m.
Fowler also mentions an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning to assist with the coroner's investigation of the fatal shooting.
The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to the scene as well.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
