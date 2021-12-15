ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office.
Brandon Joshua Mauldin, 32, of Liberty, died after being shot and killed after a pursuit with deputies, according to the Coroner's Office.
The incident began on Queen Anne Lane off Highway 88 in Anderson County around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were trying to stop a car being driven by Mauldin, who had outstanding warrants.
Sheriff Chad McBride said deputies gave Mauldin multiple attempts to turn himself in.
McBride said deputies found out where Mauldin was staying and approached the residence, but Mauldin sped off.
Deputies said a short pursuit began.
McBride said they arrived to a dead end behind a residence. The truck got stuck and deputies got out to challenge Mauldin to give himself up.
McBride said the deputy feared for his life and engaged Mauldin.
SLED has been contacted and is responding to investigate the incident.
No deputies were injured in the incident and it is under investigation at this time, says deputies.
