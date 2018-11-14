SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in the city of Spartanburg

Spartanburg Police tell us around 4:05 a.m. Wednesday they were responding to a vehicle accident at the QT located on 489 W. Main Street when a subject not involved with the collision approached them with a knife.

Major Art Littlejohn,with the Spartanburg Police Department, says officers told the subject several times to drop the knife but he failed to comply with officer commands.

Police go on to say that one of the responding officers then fired one shot striking the man in the upper chest.

We're told the suspect was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

The coroner said the suspect later died at the hospital.

The suspect was identified as John David Manning, 29 of Pacolet.

The coroner said an autopsy revealed that Manning died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal review of the incident.

SLED and Spartanburg Police say neither officer involved were harmed in the confrontation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating, collecting evidence, and conducting interviews.

SLED said the shooting is the 35th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 28. In 2017, there were a total of 49. This is the first officer-involving shooting of 2018 involving the Spartanburg Police Department.

MORE NEWS: