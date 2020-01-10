Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday night, the Greer Police Department was called to the scene collision that ultimately resulted in a man's death.
The coroner's office says the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday night.
According to the coroner, 47-year-old Troy Allen Smith of Davis Street in Taylors, was trying to cross Wade Hampton Boulevard in his wheelchair near the Burger King Restaurant in the 6000 block. The coroner says while trying to cross the roadway, Smith was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Smith was transported to the emergency room at Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital by Greenville EMS.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans says Mr. Smith died at 10:31 p.m. According to the coroner, the manner of death was accidental.
The crash remains under investigation by the Greer PD and the coroner's office.
More news: Anderson County deputies ask for help finding missing endangered man
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.