ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County coroner said a teen died after a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Anderson County emergency dispatchers said the shooting was reported along the 100 block of Farmer Street around 4:45 p.m.
Anderson County coroner Greg Shore said one person was killed. He later confirmed the teen was 17-year-old Christopher Dillion Patterson of Anderson. Shore said the shooting happened at Patterson's house during a confrontation, and has thus labeled Patterson's death as a homicide.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Anderson police for additional details. Thus far, there is no information regarding potential suspects.
