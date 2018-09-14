TRAVELERS REST (FOX Carolina) - The coroner said a teen has died after a crash on US 25 at the intersection of Foothills Road.
The crash happened just before noon on Friday.
The coroner said the victim's car struck another vehicle that was turning left onto Foothills Road.
The victim, identified as Graham Alexander Wood, 19, of Garren Road in Easley, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after
Officials at the scene said a Corvette was completely destroyed in the crash.
Two people were in the other car. The coroner did not know their conditions.
The coroner said his office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
