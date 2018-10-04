E. Crescent Road scene 10-4-2018

Officers divert traffic around a collision scene in Spartanburg. (FOX Carolina/ October 4, 2018)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a teen has died days after being struck by a vehicle. 

The collision occurred on Thursday around 8:00 p.m. on John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

The coroner identified the deceased as 16-year-old Ja'Liyah Kendara Fincher of Spartanburg. 

According to the coroner's office, Fincher succumbed to her injuries at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Saturday morning. 

The collision remains under investigation. 

Young swimmers overcome by pool chemicals, taken to the hospital

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Digital Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.