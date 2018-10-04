SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a teen has died days after being struck by a vehicle.
The collision occurred on Thursday around 8:00 p.m. on John B. White Sr. Boulevard.
The coroner identified the deceased as 16-year-old Ja'Liyah Kendara Fincher of Spartanburg.
According to the coroner's office, Fincher succumbed to her injuries at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Saturday morning.
The collision remains under investigation.
