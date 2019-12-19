Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Thursday morning regarding the death of a 15-year-old boy.
According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, 15-year-old Knowledge J. Geter, of Norris Street in Spartanburg, died after being brought to the hospital early this morning.
Clevenger says Geter was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m., possibly from a gunshot wound.
Today, the coroner's office will conduct a forensic exam to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Both the coroner's office and Spartanburg City Police Department are investigating.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
