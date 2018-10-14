TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a 17-year-old has died following a collision in Travelers Rest Saturday night.
The collision occurred on Highway 25 around 11: 50 p.m.
The coroner's office identified the deceased as Jessica Faye Adaline Adams.
According to the coroner's office, Adams was one of five occupants involved in the single-vehicle collision. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center median, causing the vehicle to overturn and Adams to be ejected, the coroner said.
She later died at the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
