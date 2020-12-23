SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a teen driver has died two days after a coupe flipped on a Spartanburg County roadway.
Troopers say the initial rollover happened on Monday, December 21 along McSwain Road near US-193 Secondary. According to them, the driver of a Nissan coupe was driving north on McSwain Road when the car went off the right side of the road, overturning.
The driver was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, but SCHP says the driver died on Wednesday, just after 4:30 p.m.
The coroner's office later identified the driver as 16-year-old Toby Brooks Cantrell of Chesnee. A forensic exam is pending, per a release from the coroner's office.
Later Wednesday night, we received confirmation that Toby was a junior at Chesnee High School, an honor student who was active in the National Beta Club along with the baseball and football teams. He also attended the Swofford Career Center.
“Toby was a wonderful student and an outstanding athlete. Most importantly he was a good person. He worked hard at everything he did," said Chesnee HS principal Angie Ramsey. "He was kind-hearted and treated everyone with respect. Toby and the Cantrell Family are cherished members of the Chesnee Community because of their character. Our hearts ache for them. There will certainly be a great sense of loss in our halls when we return in January, but we will always have Toby in our thoughts.”
Spartanburg School District 2 requested privacy for Toby's family and offered condolences to Toby's loved ones, which include his family, friends, teachers, and coaches.
