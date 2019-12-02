LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Laurens County Coroner's Office on Monday released the name of a teen driver killed when her car ran off the road early Sunday morning.
The wreck happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.
According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC 49 near Curry Road, when the vehicle veered off the left side of the road. The vehicle struck a guard rail and a tree.
The coroner's office said 18-year-old Marsia Rose Barragan of Laurens was killed in the crash.
