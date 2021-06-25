SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Florida teenager died after a single car collision in Spartanburg early Friday morning, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.
Daniel Rylee Smith, 18, of Jacksonville, FL., died after the collision that happened at 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Lewis Chapel Road and Goldmine Road, according to the Coroner’s Office.
Smith was driving eastbound on Lewis Chapel Road when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Smith wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped and had to be mechanically extracted.
A forensic exam and a toxicology report are still pending.
